Boy lost at ZITF

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that will help in locating parents or guardians of a 7-year-old boy.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the boy is currently at the police ZITF stand and identified himself as Joseph Magochi of Tshabalala.

“The child doesn’t know his actual residential address, but stays in Tshabalala near the clinic, his mother is Sere who works at Mjayeli. He is a student at Mahlabezulu Primary doing Grade 2, his teacher is Mrs Jauri, he came to the Trade Fair with Gogo MaTshuma, together with his brother Edmore, naB, and Ephi, a girl doing Grade 6 at the same school Mahlabezulu,” he said.