Boy lost at ZITF

28 Apr, 2023 - 16:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Boy lost at ZITF Insp Abednico Ncube

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that will help in locating parents or guardians of a 7-year-old boy.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the boy is currently at the police ZITF stand and identified himself as Joseph Magochi of Tshabalala.

“The child doesn’t know his actual residential address, but stays in Tshabalala near the clinic, his mother is Sere who works at Mjayeli. He is a student at Mahlabezulu Primary doing Grade 2, his teacher is Mrs Jauri, he came to the Trade Fair with Gogo MaTshuma, together with his brother Edmore, naB, and Ephi, a girl doing Grade 6 at the same school Mahlabezulu,” he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting