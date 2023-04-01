Breaking beauty barriers

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

The world of modelling can be a harsh one, with rejection and setbacks at every turn. But for 25-year-old Amanda Candice Sibanda, reigning Miss Africa Zimbabwe, her love for the camera and her desire to dispel negative narratives around albinism have kept her grounded.

“I am a leader, a pioneer and a hard worker,” she says. “I refuse to be defined by someone else’s belief of what is possible.”

Amanda started modelling as a child and has since taken it to new heights, earning recognition as Most Promising Model at the Summer Fashion and Style awards in 2018. She was later crowned Miss Albinism Zimbabwe and second runner-up in the Miss Teen Zimbabwe contest. In 2020, Amanda was crowned Miss UZ.

“I just loved the camera and was so comfortable doing it and for me, it was about finding something new and different that I had never taped into. As time went on, I discovered the social impact I can have as a model since as a pageant model I get to speak to people, fundraise for charities, and do more than just being the face of a brand or being in front of the camera,” she said.

For Amanda, modelling is about more than just being in front of the camera.

“As a pageant model, I get to speak to people, fundraise for charities, and do more than just being the face of a brand,” she says.

“I want to extend my platform by helping young women discover the potential they have in this industry.”

Despite the lack of representation for her community, Amanda sees her victories as a way to open doors for other women like her.

“It is heartbreaking that there is less than one percent of models living with albinism because there is so much potential from them and the diversity the global community requires. I think people need to be taught.

“I think the space is not inclusive enough. In a world where people don’t feel included, they would rather stay at home than bear the embarrassment of rejection. However, I think things have changed a lot as nowadays people don’t seem to be surprised when they come across people living with albinism. When I was growing up, people seemed to lack knowledge of what albinism is, it’s still the case today, so I think people need to be taught,” she said.

The model said despite the rejection she encountered through her journey in the modelling industry, she would face her problems head-on, understand that she won’t win at everything and finally learn to move on.

Amanda said at the moment, her major project is the Miss Teen International Zimbabwe pageant which she is running with her mentor Patience Lusengo who has worked in the industry for more than 25 years.

“I have worked with Miss University of Zimbabwe 2022 as a creative director which is the same role I am playing at Miss Teen International Zimbabwe. I am not only involved in scouting but I also do the grooming, the creation of the show and communication with all parties involved. I always knew that modelling is permanent about me so I wanted to extend my platform by helping young women discover the potential they have in this industry,” said Amanda.

Through her Ayanda Candice Foundation, Amanda mentors and equips young women with leadership skills, empowering those with disabilities and spreading confidence and self-discovery through school tours and grassroots-level initiatives.

She has more than 50 young ladies under her Foundation and she appreciates the fact that most of them come back to thank her for the impact she has on them.