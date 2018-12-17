Breaking News
BREAKING: Bus passenger shot dead in early morning armed robbery

17 Dec, 2018 - 10:12 0 Views
The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya

One person was killed while three others were injured when a Smart bus they were travelling in was attacked by two armed robbers 10km before Beitbridge town on Monday morning.

Though police are yet to issue a statement, police sources close to the case said they were yet to make any arrests.

The District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere said they received four patients who were injured during the robbery.

“One woman who had been shot in the head died upon admission. Three others have superficial injuries and will be treated and discharged,” he said.

More to follow…..

