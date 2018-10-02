Breaking News
BREAKING: Byo water disruptions spread to ...

BREAKING: Byo water disruptions spread to ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: Byo water disruptions spread to Eastern suburbs

02 Oct, 2018 - 18:10 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Byo water disruptions spread to Eastern suburbs

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) on Tuesday advised its residents and businesses in the Central Business District that it will interrupt water supplies in most of the eastern suburbs on Wednesday as it conducts emergency repairs at one of its reservoirs.

In a statement the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said areas to be affected by the water cuts include the City Centre, Manningdale, Waterford, Matsheumhlope, Northend, Khumalo, Mahatshula and Buenavista suburbs.

Other areas include; Killarney, Lochview, Suburbs, Ilanda, Parklands, Douglasdale, Burnside and Riverside suburbs.

More details to follow…

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting