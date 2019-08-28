BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni gets bail

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

CHIEF Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni who was serving 18 months imprisonment following his conviction with his 23 subjects for destroying a villager’s property in Ntabazinduna, was today released by the High Court on $500 bail.

Ndiweni (54) and 23 other villagers were recently convicted by Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove for malicious damage to property belonging to Mr Fetti Mbele’s property.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa ruled that Chief Ndiweni’s appeal against both conviction and sentence had prospects of success and dismissed the State’s assertion that if granted bail, the applicant was likely to abscond.

The judge ordered Chief Ndiweni to report once a week at ZRP Ntabazinduna and to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised as part of the bail conditions.

More to follow…