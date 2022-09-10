Builder turns master blaster at Lake Gwayi Shangani construction

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

QUARRY is one of the critical resources that is used in the construction of durable building structures.

It is thus not surprising that the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) in partnership with China International Water and Electric Corporation decided to establish a quarry plant at Lake Gwayi-Shangani construction site.

The Lake-Gwayi Shangani construction was mooted way back in 1912 but it is only now that the project is being implemented under the Second Republic.

Bulawayo residents are anxiously waiting for the completion of the project which will guarantee adequate water. The implementation of the massive project has created hundreds of jobs for locals and others from different corners of the country.

One of the individuals who is now gainfully employed at the site is Mr Ndumiso Moyo (40) from Gwanda in Matabeleland South, a former builder who now works at the dam site as a professional granite blaster.

Mr Moyo is a beneficiary of transfer of skills from Chinese and Zimbabweans working at the dam site.

He said he started working for the Chinese in 2012 as a builder but is now stationed at the quarry site as a blaster.

“I used to work in Beitbridge as a builder at a Chinese project but after the project was completed, I was transferred to Gwayi-Shangani still as a builder. I had been with the Chinese for four years. When we came here, I was initially working as a builder but my Chinese supervisors started teaching me to be a blaster at the quarry factory,” said Mr Moyo.

He said his bosses were impressed by his performance despite the fact that he was doing the job for the first time.

Mr Moyo said his supervisors recommended that he obtain a blasting certificate with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

“This was about four years back. Initially, I didn’t want to take up the blasting job as I was comfortable with my building work. I was however persuaded to take the job and later encouraged to obtain a certificate which I obtained from the School of Mines in Bulawayo. I now supervise the blasting here and as such no blasting takes place in my absence,” said Mr Moyo.

He said his willingness to learn is one of the reasons that his Chinese superiors identified him for training.

Mr Moyo said having worked for the Chinese for a decade, he can now understand their language.

“The challenge for many people is communication but for me this is no longer the problem having worked for so long with them. I’m now able to interpret to my colleagues because I understand their ‘English,” said Mr Moyo.

He said since joining the Chinese, his livelihood had greatly improved because he now has permanent employment.

Mr Moyo said other workers at Lake Gwayi- Shangani construction site are also benefiting from his experience of working with the Chinese.

“My life has completely changed because I am earning enough to fend for my family and also meeting such expenses as paying schools fees. I have also started buying cattle from my savings and I have built a home in Gwanda,” said Mr Moyo.

Zinwa resident chief technician Ms Shumirai Mudyanavana said Mr Moyo is a fast learner and it was not difficult for him to change from being a builder to a blaster.

Ms Mudyanavana said initially Mr Moyo was reluctant to take up the blasting job but she encouraged him.

“I realised that he has the capability to become a blaster because he was learning very fast so I pushed him. He used to assist other junior builders and is very patient hence we recommended that he becomes a blaster,” she said..

Ms Mudyanavana said Mr Moyo has become an important link between Chinese and local employees.–@nqotshili