Bulawayo arts fest, breakthrough for underdog artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE four-day Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) comes to life from tomorrow and it surely will serve as a breakthrough for most up-and-coming artistes if the line-up is anything to go by.

A lot of new names have been given a platform to shine and among those are Gwanda artistes who have a whole show dedicated to them.

As from 6PM, artistes from Gwanda — Khoi Khoi, Bhadilah, Uswidiwodwa, GDA Fire, Zhezhingtonz, Bry, Sbhevara, Shallar and Pamellah will showcase their talent live from their town through a show that will be held virtually. The show has been Bulawayo Arts Festival live from Gwanda.

Commenting on this event, Baf festival director, Saimon Mambazo said people should expect quality performances.

“Audiences will be in for a treat as there are young artistes from the mining town who’re eager to prove their worth in the industry. They’re ready to give it their all during the Bulawayo Arts Festival Live from Gwanda,” Mambazo said. – @mthabisi_mthire