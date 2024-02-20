Bulawayo-born Nokutenda Shekinah Marumbwa to fly Zimbabwe’s flag at Miss World

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

NOKUTENDA Shekinah Marumbwa is not just a beautiful face. She is also a passionate social worker, a proud Zimbabwean, and the country’s representative for the 71st edition of Miss World, the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant.

The 21-year-old model, who was born in Bulawayo and raised in Chegutu, is currently pursuing a Social Work degree at the University of Zambia. She has been involved in various social projects that aim to improve the lives of her fellow Zimbabweans, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

“Nokutenda Shekinah Marumbwa’s journey is one of ambition, grace, and a commitment to social good,’ said Miss Zimbabwe Trust, the organisation that selected her to represent the nation at Miss World.

“She is the new Miss World Zimbabwe representative, an incredible platform to advocate for social issues and promote Zimbabwe on the global stage.”

Nokutenda left for India on Saturday, where she will join more than 100 other contestants from around the world for a month-long preparation that includes a boot camp, a talent show, a head-to-head challenge, and a final coronation night on 9 March.

Nokutenda said she is excited and honoured to be part of Miss World, and hopes to use this opportunity to showcase the beauty, culture, and potential of Zimbabwe. She also wants to inspire and empower other young women to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world.

“I am grateful for this chance to represent my country and my people at Miss World. I want to make them proud and show them that anything is possible with hard work, dedication, and a positive attitude. I also want to share my passion for social work and raise awareness about the issues that affect our society. I believe that Miss World is not just a beauty contest, but a platform for change and impact,” she said.

@mthabisi_mthire