Bulawayo City Council in financial crisis, Coltart

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Mayor Councillor David Coltart has lamented the low turn out of stakeholders during the first Bulawayo City Council 2024 budget consultation process.

The local authority is today engaging the business community on the 2024 budget.

In his welcome remarks, Cllr Coltart said the local authority is in a critical financial situation.

“To begin with, I am disappointed with the low turnout today.

“It’s our city and this requires a collaborative approach towards budget formation,” said Cllr Coltart.

“It should have a broad consensus. As a council, we are facing a serious financial crisis. We are owed $212 billion which is about $20 million by a broad spectrum of residents, business. If rates are not paid it is impossible to budget properly.”

Cllr Coltart appealed to the media to spread the message to stakeholders to pay rates.