Bulawayo commemorates International Women’s Day

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

INVESTING in women’s economic empowerment is vital for achieving gender equality, eradicating poverty, and promoting inclusive economic growth, a senior Government official has said.

In his keynote address at the delayed Bulawayo International Women’s Day celebrations at ZRP Ross Camp yesterday, Permanent Secretary in Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministry, Mr Paul Nyoni, said they were committed to creating a more equitable and prosperous society by ensuring that women are fully integrated into the economy at every level.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mrs Boetsoarelo Noko, the Director of Provincial Coordination in the ministry, Mr Nyoni said future economic development would be accelerated by empowering women.

He pointed to initiatives, including the Women Development Fund, the Zimbabwe Community Development Fund, the Zimbabwe Women Micro Finance Bank and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cooperation, that offer loans designed to finance income-generating projects.

“The Ministry has economic empowerment programmes that reach out to women in need and women in business. The aim of these programmes is to develop and empower women, ensure better access to and control over resources and greater control over resources and security, including protection from violence,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said the economic empowerment of women is a catalyst for accelerated development as it plays a pivotal role in alleviating poverty, narrowing gender disparities and enhancing the overall well-being of society.

In line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030, Mr Nyoni said by investing in women, the nation was investing in a brighter future for all, as the old adage says “Empower a woman, Empower the nation”.

“Distinguished guests, you will agree with me that women play multiple and important roles in the development of the economy and should be empowered economically, socially, politically and legally. The Ministry administers micro-credit funds in order to economically empower women, communities, cooperatives and small and medium enterprises.”

He said as International Women’s Day is celebrated, it is imperative for everyone to invest in women and pledge to forge a future where equality is not merely a goal, but a tangible reality for all.

International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8, is a day dedicated to recognising the social, economic, cultural and political accomplishments of women.

It also serves to underscore the persistent fight for equality and the necessity for ongoing advocacy and action to dismantle the barriers facing women around the world.

The day draws attention to critical issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights and the fight against violence and abuse directed at women and girls.

“Ladies and gentlemen, gender equality is still far from being achieved, as the World Economic Forum estimates that it will take over a century for gender equality to be attained. Let us all play a role in helping forge gender equality,” said Mr Nyoni.

International Women’s Day celebrations in Bulawayo were marked by a march by over 80 female officers from the ZRP Women’s Forum.

The procession covered a distance of 1.9km, starting from the iconic Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statue to Ross Camp Hall.

The route saw the marchers taking a right turn along 10th Avenue, passing notable landmarks such as the Bulawayo Provincial Registry offices and the Mhlahlandlela Government Complex, before arriving at Basch Street and the venue of the commemorations.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a group of women donned in yellow t-shirts inscribed “Esteemed Business Women” gathered outside the hall.

They proudly showcased a variety of income-generating products, turning the area into a vibrant exhibition of entrepreneurship and empowerment