Bulawayo gets three fire tenders from Operation Florian

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council will this week receive three fire tenders from Operation Florian as part of the partnership which has turned the city into a hub for training firefighters from across Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries in emergency services.

The United Kingdom Fire and Rescue Service charity is in Bulawayo for two weeks to train 150 fire firefighters from several local authorities in the country.

Bulawayo chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou said the latest donation of three fire tenders brings to 20, the fire tenders that have been received from the charity organisation since 2011 when the partnership was formed.

Speaking during a courtesy call to the Mayor Senator David Coltart yesterday, Mrs Zhou said the partnership had also helped Bulawayo secure equipment, and protective clothing and gain technical expertise for the past years.

She said the team visiting Bulawayo comprised of 21 firefighters including six students from the University of Central Lancashire who will be conducting courses that include strategic management, breathing apparatus, road traffic collision and community safety.