Bulawayo hosts National Heroes Darts Competition

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

EIGHT provinces are battling it out at the Closed National Heroes Darts competition presently underway at Milton High School in Bulawayo.

Only Matabeleland North and Masvingo are absent from the competition which is played every Heroes Holiday.

While Matabeleland North’s absence is due to lack of funding, Masvingo has problems within its executive which has seen them fail to raise a team.

Speaking on the sidelines of the competition on Sunday morning Bulawayo Darts Association committee member Josephine Jones said the games got off to a good start.

“We had a good start to the tournament on Friday with social games. We did our official opening on Saturday. So far, we have action in the closed doubles and team games. Finals in the various divisions will be played on Monday. This has been a highly competitive meet until now,” said Jones.

At last year’s competition, the Bulawayo duo of Bright Mabuza and Joshua Jabangwe scooped gold in the open doubles, beating Salesio Gunda and Othenial Makwara from Manicaland.

In the closed doubles, Mgcini Nkala and Garai Simbanegavi won gold after beating Kudzie Nyemba and Tawanda Hodzi of Mashonaland West, who came on his personal capacity.

