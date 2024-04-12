Bulawayo man (53) rapes neighbour (11) and asks her parents for her hand in marriage

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

A 53-Year-Old man from Bulawayo was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old neighbour.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 29 February 2024 the complainant was watching movies with her friends at the accused person’s place of residence. The complainant’s friends later left her alone at the same residence where the accused person called her to his room and dragged her to his bed before raping her.”

The matter came to light when the accused person approached the complainant’s father and asked for her hand in marriage saying that he once had sexual relations with her.

“The complainant’s father told her mother who then asked the complainant about the accused person’s claims. The complainant confided in her mother about the incident”, said the NPAZ.

The matter was reported to the Police leading to the accused person’s arrest