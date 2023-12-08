Bulawayo men’s outing postponed due to by-elections

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Bulawayo Men’s Outing, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow at the picturesque Hillside Dams Conservancy, has been postponed.

Thabani Madhlayo, one of the event’s organisers, cited the clash with the upcoming by-elections scheduled for tomorrow.

“We have extended it due to elections taking place. We understand the importance of participating in the democratic process. We want people to be safe and exercise their rights.

“The new date for the outing will be announced in due course,” he said.

The Bulawayo Men’s Outing, is an event that was set to bring together men from various walks of life for a day of outdoor activities.

