Bulawayo police turning city into no-drug zone

POLICE in Bulawayo are rapidly making the city a no-drug zone with frequent raids and arrests of drug pushers.

The scourge of drugs and substance abuse has become a national problem to the extent that the Government launched operation “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” in February 2023. Police reported 7 488 suspected drug pushers has been arrested as of 29 May 2023.



On 22 July 2023, two Bulawayo men were arrested. With one man arrested on 23 July 2023.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of the drug pushers.

On 22 July 2023, police recovered dagga and crystal meth which were weighing 2,253 kilograms and 49.4 grams from Samkeliso Nyathi and Comfort Masukume who tescaped from the scene.

On 23 July 2023, a 46-year-old Ntumbane man (Mbonisi Mpofu) was arrested for possessing sachets of Methcathinone, with a street value of $40 800.

Many have been arrested in constant raids citywide as police ratchet the pressure on drug dealers.

In a statement, Insp Ncube said: “Police arrested Mbonisi Mpofu, a male adult aged 46 years of Entumbane, Bulawayo for a case of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. On the 23rd of July 2023 and at around 1500 hours, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Bulawayo received information to the effect that the accused person was in possession of dangerous drugs at a shopping centre in Entumbane, Bulawayo. Acting on the information, the detectives proceeded to the said place leading to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person was found in possession of 03 transparent plastic sachets with methcathinone weighing approximately 3 grams with a street value of zwl$40 800,’’

‘’On another case, on the 22nd of July 2023 at around 1200 hours, CID drugs and narcotics Bulawayo members received a tip-off to the effect that there was a monarch bag suspected to be containing a contraband of dangerous drugs at a certain vehicle which was parked in the CBD. The detectives recovered the monarch bag which contained dagga and crystal meth wrapped in black plastic paper as concealment. The contraband belonged to Samkeliso Nyathi and Comfort Masukume whose whereabouts are not known. the dagga and crystal meth were scaled and weighed 2,253 kilograms and 49.4 grams,’’ said Insp Ncube.

According to Press reports Zimbabwe is experiencing an upsurge in drug abuse cases and most of those abusing the drugs are young people.

People who persistently abuse substances often experience an array of problems, including academic difficulties, health-related problems (including mental health), poor peer relationships, and involvement with the juvenile justice system.