Bulawayo woman (53) imprisoned 12 months for possession of unregistered medicine

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A BULAWAYO woman (53) was sentenced to 12 months in prison before Tredgold Magistrates’ Court for unlawful possession of unregistered medicine worth US$136.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said police arrested Dazzy Zungara on 18 March 2024 at Nkulumane Complex Bus Terminus in possession of metronidazole, Super Apetit, Manforce, Congo Dust, Black Cobra, lemonvate cream, Epiderm cream, and Ibucap capsules.

“The accused person also led the police to the rest of her merchandise which was stashed in a red trunk a distance away from the stall,” reads the statement.