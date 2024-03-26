Nigel Chanakira to address Kwekwe business community

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

RENOWNED Banker and entrepreneur, Mr Nigel Chanakira will be in the mining town of Kwekwe this Thursday for a two-day seminar with local business people.

The Kingdom Affluent Masters (KAM) business conference is being organised by Apostle Joy Museba of New Creation Life Ministries and will serve as a starter for the Festival of Blessings (FOB) Conference scheduled for the mining town during the Easter Holidays.

Mr Chanakira is scheduled to address the businesspeople on Thursday and Friday while Apostle Joy, an entrepreneur in his own right, will speak on Thursday and Saturday.

Apostle Museba said the conference should be able to equip business people with new business opportunities.

“KAM helps shape and build people in the church and the community. It is unique in that participants are taught to do business the kingdom way that is doing business observing biblical principles. It is the go-to training and mentorship programme for emerging and established business persons,” said Apostle Museba.

The Midlands Province, Kwekwe in particular is a gold-rich area with a vast mineral deposit presenting many opportunities in the mining sector which can also be streamed downwards or upwards.

Mr Chanakira founded Kingdom Securities Limited and Kingdom Financial Holdings which he sold to pursue leadership coaching and mentoring through Success Motivation Institute.

Part of his rich career saw him work for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as an assistant economist before venturing into private business.

He is a holder of a Bachelor of Science (Honours), a Master of Science Honours degree, and a diploma in Banking.

He also studied Bible Studies at Celebration College.