Businessman robbed of US$15 000 outside his home

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO businessman lost US$15 000 and a cellphone after he was attacked by three suspects outside his home in the city centre.

Police revealed on their official Twitter account confirmed the incident which occurred on September 9 at around 12 midnight.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case in which a Bulawayo businessman (34) was attacked by three unknown male suspects at Corner 3rd Avenue and Robert Mugabe Road on 9 September at around 12 midnight.

“The suspects pounced on the complainant, who had parked his vehicle outside his residence. They flashed him in the eyes with a torch while threatening to assault him with an unknown object before stealing US$13 000 and two Samsung cellphones,” said the police.

