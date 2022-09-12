Teacher jailed for fondling student’s breasts

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A TEACHER in Victoria Falls has been sentenced to two years in jail after he fondled a Grade Seven learner in class.

Austin Shoko (43) of 6549 Mkhosana was employed as a teacher at Chinotimba Primary school when he fondled the girl, aged 13.

Shoko was in a laboratory with the 13-year-old girl and other learners when he started touching her breasts in February this year.

He pleaded not guilty to indecent assault when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene and was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

The magistrate slapped Shoko with 24 months in jail before suspending six months on condition he does not commit an offence of a similar nature within five years.

“The accused is sentenced to 24 months imprisonment of which six months is suspended for five years on condition that the accused person does not within that period commit any offence of a sexual nature,” said the magistrate.

Shoko will serve an effective 18 months in jail.

Prosecuting, Mrs Portia Moyo said Shoko committed the heinous crime on the 18th of February at around 7am.

The court was told that Shoko grabbed the girl from behind and fondled her breasts without her consent.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Shoko’s arrest.

