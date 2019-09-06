Buyers land in Vic Falls for Sanganai Exposition

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

A GROUP of eight South Korean buyers landed in Victoria Falls yesterday where they will be joined by others from various countries for a pre-tour of the country’s prime resort town.

More than 170 buyers from across the world are expected to attend the 12th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, which runs from September 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo. As a tradition, buyers tour the country including resorts to scan around potential business opportunities.

The buyers from South Korea landed at the Victoria Falls International Airport and expected to be joined by counterparts from South Africa. More buyers from India and some European countries are expected today.

They will jointly tour and sample the resort town’s various tourism places before connecting to the Hwange National Park en-route to Bulawayo on Monday. Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Matabeleland North regional manager, Ms Tsikadzashe Mberi, said the groups will interact with various stakeholders in Victoria Falls.

“The groups started arriving in the country a few days ago and today they are trickling into Victoria Falls where they will interact with various people and activities,” she said.

The groups are expected to leave on the same day on Monday. A total of 170 buyers are expected for the annual expo with 260 exhibitors and also 20 countries set to participate.

According to acting ZTA chief executive, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, one of the key highlights of this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani will be online appointments and speed networking for buyers and sellers which will result in expanded business.

Exhibitors will also do special events such as the Tourism Researchers Educators’ Association, which has become an annual event. They will also sample traditional food and culture in the Culinary Demos whereby chefs will be showcasing their culinary skills and innovations.

Women in tourism will also attend a capacity building workshop in line with the UNWTO guidelines. The annual expo is one the major tourism attraction activities for the City of Kings and Queens. — @ncubeleon.