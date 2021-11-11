‘By-elections to test Zanu-PF’s preparedness’

From Cletus Mushanawani, in Chimanimani

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has rallied the legion of Zanu-PF supporters to ensure a sweeping victory in the by-elections slated for the first quarter of next year, adding that the polls will serve as a litmus test for the revolutionary party’s preparedness for the 2023 harmonised elections.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Kopa Grounds in Chimanimani yesterday, President Mnangagwa said a resounding victory for Zanu-PF was inevitable as the party through the Government had rolled out a lot of projects that positively impacted on people’s lives.

As of October 22, Zimbabwe had a total of 133 elective by-elections at National Assembly and local authority levels.

The by-elections were necessitated by recalls of MDC-T members from the two bodies (National Assembly or local authorities), deaths and dismissals.

“We will be holding by-elections during the first quarter of 2022. As Zanu-PF, we want a clean sweep of all the vacant seats. This will serve as a litmus test of our preparedness for the 2023 harmonised elections. We should register and vote in our numbers to ensure that the country remains in safe hands.

“Mobile registration exercises will be rolled out in all deserving areas, and those without identification particulars should take advantage of this exercise to acquire the documents and register as voters.

“The mobile registration exercise should ensure that all people have the necessary identification details without any hassles. We want to ensure that as many people as possible are registered as voters,” said President Mnangagwa.

He reiterated calls for peace to ensure that the development trajectory the country has taken is not derailed.

“We should continue developing our economy. This can only be achieved if there is peace in the country. We should all be peaceful.

“My Government will ensure that no-one, and no place is left behind in the development trajectory. There is no province you can point saying there is no development taking place. From Matabeleland to all corners of the country there are activities happening on the ground. We are working at alleviating the perennial water challenges that were bedevilling Bulawayo and other cities in the country.

“We are also happy with the progress on the Harare-Beitbridge Road, and from January, we will be embarking on the Harare-Kanyemba Road construction project. Every member of the National Assembly should come up with a list of projects that will benefit their constituencies and the Constituency Development Fund should be put to maximum use,” said President Mnangagwa.

As Zimbabwe moves towards the rainy season where weather experts have predicted a normal to above normal season, occasioned by natural disasters, President Mnangagwa, said Government has already availed funds for early warning systems as well as mitigatory measures to save lives and protect infrastructure.

“As a country we are prone to natural disasters and we have set aside funds to mitigate against them. We should be adequately prepared for any disasters. We should have in place early warning systems as well as mitigatory measures. Mechanism should also be put in place to ensure minimum damage of infrastructure in the event of these natural disasters,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe like any other country is also suffering the brunt of climate change, a reason why it added its voice to calls by the developing world to be accorded a transition period to move from fossil fuels to green energy.

“We were recently in Glasgow, Scotland, where the issue of the continuous use of fossil fuels took centre stage. After developing their countries through the use of fossil fuels, the developed world is advocating for their ban, but we stood up against them.

“The developed world is the major contributor to climate change through the emission of gases when they were developing their industries and now want Africa, Latin America and Asia to stop using fossil fuels, yet we have large deposits of them like coal.

“We called for a transitional period of between 15 to 30 years for us to move to green energies. The developed world should avail funds for the developing world to invest in solar energy, wind-powered electricity generating turbines and biogas.

This is not an overnight event as climate change does not select between the developed and developing world,” said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to the Pfumvudza programme which he will be launching in Gokwe today, President Mnangagwa said everyone should benefit regardless of having prepared the fields or not.

“There should be no discrimination in the distribution of inputs under the Pfumvudza programme. Agritex extension officers should ensure that everyone benefits. Those who fail to benefit from this Government programme should not hesitate to approach their traditional leaders or law enforcement agents for redress,” said President Mnangagwa.