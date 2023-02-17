CAAZ pushes to lure more airlines

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has signed nine deals with counterparts in four West African states and airlines from that region to facilitate smooth air travel within the continent and lure more airlines into the country.

Officials from CAAZ and the parent Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development participated at the International Civil Aviation Organisation Air Services Negotiation Conference 2022 hosted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority in December last year, as part of 63 member states who attended the conference.

The signing of the memorandum of understandings (MoUs) is in line with CAAZ’s mandate of promoting and facilitating the growth of the air transport industry as guided by the National Development Strategy 1.

Following the conference, CAAZ issued a statement on Wednesday, explaining the implications of the new air service agreements negotiated with four Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) member states.

“The four new air services agreements, compliant with the Yamousoukro Decision, member states were negotiated with four Single African Air Transport Market member states namely, Benin, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, and Mali,” reads the statement.

“The agreements had the following provisions; multiple airways designations, unregistered frequencies and capacity of both passengers and cargo services, and unrestricted 5th freedom traffic rights on inter-Africa points in accordance with the YD. One new service agreement negotiated with a non-SAATM state, Finland, will also provide multiple airline designations, unrestricted frequencies, and capacity for both passenger and cargo services.”

CAAZ said there was a review of four existing air service agreements for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to allow the designation of Zimbabwean local airlines to commence services in DRC and Kenya to address some restrictions, which affected operations between the two countries.

There was also a review for India, which followed an interest by Indian Airlines to include Victoria Falls as an entry point and a review with the United Kingdom to modernise the initial agreement promoting air services between the two countries, said the authority.

“The activation of these air service agreements is part of CAAZ’s mandate, as the aviation industry regulator, to facilitate and ensure enabling instruments are in place for access of the Zimbabwean airspace to all aviation industry players in the movement of passengers and cargo in line with Government’s open skies policy for the promotion of trade, investment, and tourism,” said CAAZ.

The authority applauded the Government through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development for the support rendered in the engagements and efforts to attract more airlines into the country.

As the nation opens up its skies and upgrades airports to ensure that more airlines are able to bring tourists and businesspersons, bilateral air service agreements between Zimbabwe and other countries are growing.

These involve Jordan, Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Mozambique, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, Gambia, and Seychelles.

Air traffic is critical for such sectors as horticulture and for high-value volume items like modern electronics and ICT. — @SikhulekelaniM1.