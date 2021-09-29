Breaking News
Cain Mathema reassigned from education ministry

Cain Mathema reassigned from education ministry

Cain Mathema reassigned from education ministry

Minister Cain Mathema

The Chronicle

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has re-assigned Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema to be Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Minister Mathema has been replaced by the Minister of State in Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s Office, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu.

Dr Evelyn Ndlovu

In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointments come into effect on Thursday.

“In terms of section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment No. 20 of 2013, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has made the following ministerial appointments: Honourable Evelyn Ndlovu as Minister of Primary and Second Education. Hon Cain G Mathema as Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the President,” he said.

