Caledonia declares quarterly dividend

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GIANT global investor, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc, which owns Blanket Gold Mine in Gwanda, has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0,14 on each of the company’s shares in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The latest dividend declaration reflects a 104 percent increase from the level of 6,875 cents since October 2019.

“The company is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0,14 on each of the company’s shares,” said the mining group in a statement.

Caledonia, which focuses on becoming a multi-asset gold producer said it continues to evaluate investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and elsewhere.

The firm’s chief executive officer, Mr Steve Curtis, was quoted as saying over the last decade, his organisation has built a strong reputation for delivering on its word and rewarding shareholders through growth and dividends.

“In January 2020, we announced our first dividend increase and over the last two years we have more than doubled the dividend while always balancing the importance of returning money to shareholders and investing in the Company’s growth,” he said. [email protected]