Celebrating mothers in style

Millicent Andile Dube

[email protected]

Next Sunday, mothers will be celebrated and to make the celebrations memorable, a Mother’s Day Braai event that will see people rocking doeks and jeans has been curated.

Set for May 13 at the Hillside Dams Conservancy in Bulawayo, women are set to converge at the venue to experience love, great music and fun with friends and family.

This event is being curated by the Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation (ZPYF).

Thabani Madhlayo, ZPYF founder and director said preparations for the event that has been themed “Doek n Jeans, Celebration of Legends” are at an advanced stage. He said more and more people are buying tickets to the event, surpassing the number that they had anticipated.

“We’re glad to report that all key stakeholders are already available and we want to assure people that it’s going to be a great event. We’ve already partnered with various businesses that will be showcasing women-related products and services.

“We continue to invite women-led businesses to register for participation and can safely say that we’re 95 percent ready to host the event,” Madhlayo said.

The organisers of the event have tagged this event to be a Celebration of Legends as they want people to reflect on the impact of mothers in families.

“This is to appreciate the value, sacrifice, support and encouragement mothers have instilled in each and every one of us. This is a day to surprise her by buying her a gift that we will present to her in style at the Doek n Jeans event. It’s also a day to pamper your loved ones as husbands, sons and daughters. Such remains a memory for decades as love to our mothers will be displayed,” he said.

Food, according to the organiser, will be served in abundance at the event.

“There’ll be sufficient food for all prepared by one of our city’s great chefs who runs a company named Pastry Guru. We’ll also have other food stalls and beverage stalls on the day to ensure we have a variety of food at the event.

Despite the event being about our dear mothers, it’s open for everyone as well to come and share in the experience,” he said.

Madhlayo advised people to buy tickets in advance to avoid disappointment on the day as there will not be ticket sales at the gate.

To make the day memorable and fun, organisers have roped in performers, Blessing Anele and Black Opps as well as multiple local DJs.

“In regard to our surprise guest speaker, we have made sure to invite a great and inspirational woman in business and mother to come and converse with our lovely mothers on the day. Surely, her voice will not leave a stone unturned in her speech.

We, therefore, want to continue urging people to come through and enjoy this well-planned Mother’s Day Braai,” he said.

As the theme clearly states, “Doek and Jeans” attendees are expected to attend the event rocking their headgear in whatever style, be it gele (Nigeria), dhuku (Zimbabwe), and tukwi (Botswana), whichever way one chooses to call it and pair it with the perfect pair of jeans.

The event’s organising team has already started implementing plans on how they can spread the love by also taking the Mother’s Day celebration to other provinces. Gweru in the Midlands Province is set to be the next stop after Bulawayo.