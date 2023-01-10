Cellulitis, a scare to Carl Joshua Ncube’s vision

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IN November last year, prominent comedian Carl Joshua Ncube felt pain in his hand and a diagnosis showed that he had cellulitis, a common bacterial skin infection that causes redness, swelling, and pain on the infected area.

After undergoing a minor operation to drain the infection, Ncube has acknowledged that he might need several operations to be on the clear.

In an interview, Ncube told Chronicle Showbiz that he is not out of the woods yet as a second operation might be needed.

“Last week, I had a minor surgery on my hand. The wound will remain open to drain the remaining pus. A second operation may be needed if the whole situation doesn’t clear up. After that, I may need physiotherapy as I may lose the function of my hand,” said the comedian.

Carl, who has given himself the moniker “Keep Going” had a different festive season as he spent it away from his beloved kitchen. The cellulitis situation which also left the comedian bedridden last year might also hamper progress as he is readying to build his rural Bed and Breakfast (Bnb) joint in the village, a fascination he has had for a long time.

“We’re currently shopping for materials for our rural hut that we want to build soon. I’ve always been fascinated with rural architecture from a tender age as my late dad was a woodwork, metalwork and technical graphics teacher. We’re using this building as the template of the future of rural touriZim,” Ncube said.

In pain, Ncube successfully held his mini-SADC tour of Zimbabwe, South Africa and Malawi last month where he shared the stage with comics including Dillan Oliphant, Tats Nkonzo, Daliso Chaponda, Shampoonizer and Conrad Koch.

The comedian thanked his legion of fans for keeping him in their prayers. — @eMKlass_49