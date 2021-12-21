Charleston Trust Choir release another single

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AS the world is plunged into darkness with evil deeds that mankind commits, Charleston Trust Choir prefers to shine bright like a diamond through their new song, Smile.

The Trevor Mawaka led school choir has released their new song in the wake of premiering their new video for their upcoming album titled Colour my dreams.

The inspirational subject matter bandwagon continues as the new song is also about hope in a dying world.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, the composer of the song who is also the choir’s coordinator Trevor Mawaka emphasized the idea of the song being inspiring.

“In this Covid-19 scourge, it’s easy to lose hope and become gloomy. This project is a pick-me-up song that encourages one to wear a smile amidst the storm. A smile will not change the circumstance but will surely change how we face it. The song is about hope,” said Mawaka.

The new song was recorded at PlayOn Studios by BmC and is the school choir’s second project this year. – @eMKlass_49