Chevrons appearance a possibility for Ben Curran

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ENGLAND born cricketer, Ben Curran is open to the consideration of playing international cricket for Zimbabwe should the opportunity avail itself.

As a son of former Zimbabwe international and head coach, the late Kevin Curran, the second oldest of the three Curran brothers, Ben is eligible to play for Zimbabwe and is not dismissing the chances of him donning the red jersey at international level.

His brothers, Sam and Tom have already represented England in international cricket. Sam is in the England squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Curran, who is playing for Southern Rocks in the 2022/23 Pro50 Championship season told Chronicle Sport that he is considering playing for the Chevrons but his main focus at the moment is performing at his best in the franchise setup for Rocks.

“Yeah, for sure, but my main focus now is just to perform in the franchise level, perform for the Rocks, put in match winning performances and then we will go from there,” said Curran.

He however said he is yet to have a conversation with the Chevrons head coach Dave Houghton regarding playing for Zimbabwe but should it arise, he will take it one step a time.

“That’s a conversation I have yet to have so in the coming months, if that conversation arises then we are going to take that as it comes,” said Curran.

The top order batter has played four games this season for Southern Rocks in the Pro50 Championship and has a top score of 67 not out which came in the first game of the season against Rhinos in Masvingo.

The 26-year-old found the going tough against Tuskers in Bulawayo where he scored nine and one run in his two matches. He mentioned the difference between Zimbabwe and England in terms of conditions but said he is adapting.

“It’s very different, the pitches are a bit slower here, they tend to get to spin pretty early, with me batting at three I have come in after 10 overs so I have predominantly faced spin, it presents a different challenge as back in England where I have been opening so I’m just adapting to what’s in front of me and play each game as it comes because we play on different surfaces,” he said.

Curran made his List A cricket debut back in England in 2019 for Northamptonshire in the Royal London One Day Cup which they lost by 20 runs against Worcestershire.

He was also selected to play for the Southern Rocks in the previous season of the Pro50 Championship and he believes this season, they have to win their next four games to give themselves a chance of making it through after losing two of their games against Tuskers in Bulawayo.

"It's pretty simple, we got to win four from four to give ourselves any chance of going through," he said.