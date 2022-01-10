Chevrons land in Sri Lanka for ODI seies

The Chevrons team after touching down in Colombo today. (Pic by @ZimCricketv)

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Cricket team landed in Colombo on Monday morning ahead of their three International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League qualification matches against Sri Lanka.

The ODI games will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on January 16, 18 and 21.

The three matches are significant because they are part of the qualification pathway for next year’s Cricket World Cup to be staged in India.

ZC confirmed that upon arrival, the team immediately went through routine Covid-19 tests and they are expecting to retain negative results.

Zimbabwe squad for Sri Lanka tour:

Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.

