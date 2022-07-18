Chevrons make it a clean sweep

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube joins the Chevrons in celebration at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday (Pictures by Eliah Saushoma)

Mehluli Sibanda and Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporters

Zimbabwe 132 19.3 overs (Williams 28, Chakabva 27, van Beek 3/18, de Leede 2/19)

Netherlands 95 18.2 overs (Myburgh 22, Nidamanuru 21, Raza 4/8, Madhevere 2/15, Jongwe 1/6) Zim win by 37 runs

ZIMBABWE floored Netherlands by 37 runs to win the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B at a packed Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.

It was yet another magnificent performance by captain Craig Ervine and his boys, as they finished with a 100 percent record by winning all their five matches in the tournament.

Yesterday’s performance left fans baffled as to why Zimbabwe’s matches are mostly against Associate Members and not Full Members.

Fans once again came in their thousands to support the team and an estimated 8 000 paid to witness one of the finest moments in recent Zimbabwean cricketing history.

So packed was Queens Sports Club that entry to the main grandstand was closed as it was oversubscribed. Some members of the Zimbabwe Cricket Supporters Union also travelled from Harare to cheer the team.

By winning the qualifier, Zimbabwe have joined Group A in the ICC T20 World Cup first-round in Australia where they will square off against Ireland, West Indies and Scotland.

Despite yesterday’s loss, Netherlands also qualified for the T20 World Cup by virtue of reaching the Qualifier B final.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube presented Zimbabwe with the winners’ trophy.

Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match Sikandar Raza picked up four wickets for eight runs in four overs, which included a maiden.

These were the best bowling figures by a Zimbabwean player in a T20 International, bettering the 4/11 by left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza against United States of America in last Thursday’s semi-final.

The Chevrons bundled out the Netherlands for 95 runs in 18.2 overs after setting them a target of 132 in 19.3 overs.

Victory also means head coach Dave Houghton has started his latest romance with the Chevrons with five straight wins, and he was delighted by the kind of cricket his team displayed throughout the tournament.

He also paid tribute to the fans for pitching up in their thousands and felt it was befitting for the team to win the ICC Qualifier in front of a capacity home crowd.

“It feels fantastic, it’s great to see the guys getting the reward for the way they have played. They have played some great cricket and have entertained all week. We had a beautiful crowd here today and we won a trophy in front of them. I feel fantastic,” said Houghton.

Ervine also saluted the fans, saying they were pained playing without fans when the country had stricter Covid-19 restrictions.

“Playing cricket without the fans was very different and we know that because we have been through the Covid-19 times when there were no fans and it almost felt like playing a franchise game. From all the boys out here, we can’t thank you enough for coming out to support us and don’t stop now, keep coming,” Ervine remarked.

Raza believes there are good spinners in the Zimbabwe team capable of breaking his bowling record.

“I honestly believe that records are there to be broken. There are a lot of good spinners in our team, one day they will break this record as well and win the game for the country, most importantly,” he said.

Zimbabwe posted what appeared like a low total when Ervine won the toss and chose to bat first. Sean Williams top scored with 28 runs and opener Regis Chakabva weighed in with 21. Off-spinner Wessley Madhevere gave the host nation a great start with the ball when he picked up two quick wickets. A direct hit by Milton Shumba to run out Tom Cooper gave Zimbabwe control of the game.

Raza trapped Stephan Myburgh leg before wicket for 22 runs before Scott Edwards fell to Williams, caught by Richard Ngarava.

Then a gem of a delivery by Raza to clean bowl Logan van Beek left Netherlands reeling at 56/6 and they never recovered from the Zimbabwean shock attack.

Meanwhile, Minister Ncube said Government will incentivise the Chevrons to motivate them to do well in Australia and promised that they will budget more for sport development.

“Incentives are critical so that our players feel proud that they are representing their country and they are doing well. So, whatever they need we stand ready to give them incentives,” said Minister Ncube.

“I’m very pleased to have witnessed Zimbabwe’s victory today against the Netherlands in this fantastic tournament. I enjoyed the afternoon thoroughly; the weather was great and the players were absolutely fabulous. Government will commit to sport in this country a lot more. I’m aware that there’s need to develop young talent in our cities and rural areas.

“So, we as Government, are committing today to budget more to sports development among our youths, as this is the way to go,” said Minister Ncube.

He said cricket was the largest earner in Zimbabwean sport and wished the Chevrons the best in upcoming assignments.

“Cricket is the largest earner as a sport in the country, so you’ll see us as Government committing more to funding sport. Today was a great day indeed and we wish the team all the best as they go to the next round.

“We are going to be supporting corporates which donate more to sports. We will give them tax breaks as part of their corporate social responsibility. I really encourage corporates to come forward and support Zimbabwean sport, be it cricket, soccer or whatever sport. We as Government stand ready to give them whatever tax breaks they need to support sport, especially for young women and young men in this country.”

He also revealed that there are investors that have expressed interest in constructing a cricket stadium in Victoria Falls.

“We are committed to investing more money in developing sports facilities. I’m aware there are investors that have come forward and want to build a cricket stadium in Victoria Falls. We also want to develop a proper cricket stadium in Mutare and upgrade cricket facilities in Kwekwe. There are a lot other sports facilities that we want to develop,” he said.