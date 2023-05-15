Chibuku Neshamwari celebrating 60 years

Showbiz Writer

The Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this year under the theme, “Bira Remadhanzi, 60 Years Sithokozisa Ngezomgido!”.

Having made its debut in Mbare at Mai Musodzi Hall, the festival has truly stood the test of time.

Chibuku Neshamwari will kick off on May 27 with provincial competitions across the 10 provinces in the country which will culminate in a national final where provincial finalists will battle it out for the top spot.

Winners will get to walk away with monetary prizes at both provincial and national level. The group that will win the national finals is set to pocket US$15 000, second placed US$10 000 and US$7 500 for the third-placed group.

For the competition, Chibuku works closely with its partners, the National Arts Council Zimbabwe (NACZ) and Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association (ZNTDA) in promoting and developing the arts in the community. Participants are required to register their groups with the NACZ and ZNTDA to be able to participate.

Last year, the competition was won by a group from Mutare, Dapurahunanzva.

Below is a list of dates and venues for the provincial competitions:

Mashonaland Central – Boss Netto Bar in Bindura on May 27

Masvingo – Chihapkwe in Chiredzi on June 3

Matabeleland North – Jabulani Beer Garden in Hwange on June 10

Mashonaland East – Tandarai Bar in Marondera on June 10

Midlands – Mandava Beerhall in Zvishavane on June 17

Bulawayo – Blue Lagoon on June 24

Mashonaland West – Gatsi Beer Garden in Chegutu on July 1

Manicaland – Dzonzai Gaza in Chipinge on July 8

Matabeleland South – Malaxo Beerhall in Beitbridge on July 8

Harare – Makomo Bar in Epworth on July 15