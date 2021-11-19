Chibuku Super Cup: PSL seeks confirmation of availability of refs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) is forging ahead with preparations for the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals despite the chaos engulfing local football as a result of suspension of the Zifa board.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zifa board on Tuesday morning and members of the Zifa Referees Committee hit back by withdrawing the whistlemen from officiating in Castle Lager Premiership match-day two games in the afternoon of the same day.

The referees’ no-show forced the PSL to postpone all matches.

The PSL has now written to Zifa asking for official confirmation of availability of referees for the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals set for the National Sports Stadium tomorrow and Sunday.

Cranborne Bullets take on losing finalists of the 2019 edition Ngezi Platinum Stars tomorrow, with Dynamos taking on former champions FC Platinum on Sunday.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said it’s in the best interest of the game and sponsors, which supported clubs in the past two years when there was no football due to Covid-19 that the Chibuku Super Cup and league programme continue undisturbed.

“In as far as we are concerned, we should go ahead with our programmes.

We’re preparing for the Chibuku Super Cup. What happened during the week when match officials were withdrawn is unfortunate for football and I doubt that even the world governing body Fifa can tolerate that. What we envisage is that the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals be played and the league programme continues unaffected because it has taken a lot of strides for us to resume matches after Covid-19.

We’ve been abiding by Covid-19 standard operating protocols set by the SRC and we can’t lose ground we’ve covered for football to be played,” said Ndebele.

“Remember, we spent two years without action and the sponsors and partners that backed clubs when there were no activities can’t be brought into disrepute because of questionable decisions to withdraw match officials at a time the league is gaining momentum.”

Sources within the referees fraternity said they are ready to officiate once the Zifa Referees Committee assigns them matches.

“The ball is in the referees’ committee and everyone believes that the suspension of the committee chairman (Bryton Malandule) cannot affect appointments. The referees are ready to serve football and keep active,” said a referee. — @ZililoR