Chief Mvuthu’s mother dies at 97

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE mother of the late Chief Mvuthu of Victoria Falls has died at the age of 97.

Gogo Emma Tshabangu-Mlotshwa died on Saturday night at home due to old age.

Family spokesperson Mr Sanders Mlotshwa confirmed the death.

He said Gogo Tshabangu-Mlotshwa will be buried on Tuesday at the Mvuthu homestead cemetery in BH11, just outside Victoria Falls.

“She passed on at home at the age of 97. She will be buried tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Mr Mlotshwa.

Gogo Tshabangu-Mlotshwa was widow to the late Chief Abednigo Mvuthu, who died in 2005 and mother to Nyangayezizwe, who succeeded him as Chief Mvuthu before he also died in 2014.

Mr Bishop Matata Sibanda is acting Chief Mvuthu.

Hwange Rural District Council Kachechete ward 3 councillor Givemeagain Moyo said a dark cloud had engulfed the Mvuthu community with the passing on of the late Chief’s mother.

@ncubeleon