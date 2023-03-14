Chiefs conference kicks off in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

The National Chiefs Council Conference 2023 has started in Bulawayo and more than 800 traditional leaders from across the country are attending the event.

For the first time, the conference is attended by headmen as Government moves to ensure its programmes cascade to all the corners of the country.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo is among the senior Government officials who are in attendance.

Various heads of Government ministries are also in attendance and expected to have interactive sessions with traditional leaders who represent the majority of citizens as the majority of the population is based in rural areas.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the National Chiefs Council conference tomorrow.