Chiefs release Chibuku Super Cup champions T-shirts

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC are hoping to cash-in on their Chibuku Super Cup win through the sale of limited edition “Champions” inscribed T-shirts.

Chiefs made history last Sunday when they joined the elite group of FC Platinum, Harare City, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Highlanders on the list of winners of the competition that headlined yesteryear football calendars and was re-introduced to the topflight in 2014.

Chiefs beat Herentals 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium through an Arthur “Diego” Musiyiwa beauty in front of about 5 500 fans who paid to watch the encounter.

Being a first major cup win for Chiefs, through their own clothing brand called Amakhosi Wear, they have released limited edition “Champions” T-shirts which they are selling at their shop and online.

“We are still celebrating our Chibuku Super Cup win and our Amakhosi Wear designers came up with a magnificent limited edition of CHAMPION t-shirts which we believe our fans would love. The T-shirts are available at our sports shop as well as online. The t-shirts tell a story, a story of the champions and celebrate our Chibuku Super Cup title.

“We are calling on Bulawayo Chiefs brand lovers, football enthusiasts to support us and join us to celebrate the Chibuku Super Cup by buying themselves these T-shirts which are selling for US$12,” said Thulani “Javas” Sibanda.

If there was a winner for the most innovative club, Bulawayo Chiefs would be winners as they are visible on social media platforms with their posts mixed with humour.

They even cut costs of buying playing kits, instead producing them through their Amakhosi Wear clothing line launched during the Covid-19 induced break when they thought of diversifying their revenue streams.

[email protected]