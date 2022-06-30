Child president backs exam fees must fall crusade

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) November examination fees are against the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind as advocated for by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa, Child president Unathi Nyoni has said.

He said the figures announced by the examination body were clearly beyond the reach of many learners’ parents or guardians and would certainly lead to some of them not sitting for their examinations.

This, he said, will be a direct violation of their right to basic education as enshrined in the Zimbabwe Constitution.

According to Zimsec, Grade Seven examinations fees will be US$30 for all the subjects, Ordinary Level fees were pegged at US$11 per subject for candidates in public, local authorities run, and none profit-making schools with the Government paying a subsidy of US$24 while those in private schools and Colleges shall fork US$24 per subject.

Advanced Level candidates in public and local authority-run schools will pay US$22 per subject with the Government contributing US$26 in subsidy. Private schools and College candidates shall pay US$48 per subject.

All payments, however, shall be in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate upon the opening window for examination fees payment on July 22.

“Those fees are worrying, it has been the Zimsec culture of coming up with high fees and I believe if a proper study is carried out, we will discover that a number of learners end up failing to sit for their exams hence my position that these fees must certainly be reviewed downwards. The President is on record that no one and no place will be left behind but with these high exam fees, it’s almost certain that some of our colleagues will be left behind as they will not be able to raise the required amounts,” said Nyoni, a Lower Six learner at Gifford High School.

The Child president said some of the learners will now be forced to write fewer subjects, against their choice as a result of the high fees.

His call comes ahead of today’s expected appearance before the Parliamentary Committee on primary and secondary education of the Minister of Primary and Secondary Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, her permanent secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela and Zimsec officials on the fees figures.

Chairperson of the committee and Gokwe-Chireya legislator Cde Torerai Moyo told Chronicle that the fees must take a downward review as they were beyond the generality of Zimbabweans, especially those based in rural areas who rely on crop harvest which has been poor due to low rains.

“This is a matter of urgency, a very important matter which must be given the urgency it deserves. I personally feel the figures are too high and a majority of our people will never afford them which will result in our learners’ right to basic education being violated because they won’t be able to sit for these examinations. In my constituency, I have been inundated with calls from people asking me if it’s true that they will pay US$30 for Grade Seven examinations,” said Cde Moyo.