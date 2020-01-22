Children learn in open after storms

Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

SOME pupils are learning in the open after hailstorms destroyed classrooms at schools in Plumtree and Matobo in Matabeleland South.

The schools were destroyed by hailstorms last month and assistance is being sought for repairs.Plumtree Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Brown Ncube said reconstruction efforts were underway in affected areas and appealed for donations to speed up works.

Mr Ncube said about six schools were damaged.

“Tambane primary school has only two blocks which were blown away. One block has been repaired while efforts to reconstruct the other block are underway so that children don’t continue to conduct lessons in the open since it’s raining,” he said.

“About six schools were affected and reconstruction is at various stages. Ndolwane primary school is using its own initiatives that are spearheaded by the community.”

Councilor for ward 13 in Bulilima West District, Mr Never Ncube said half of the classrooms were destroyed at Ndolwane primary school. Cllr Ncube appealed to well-wishers for assistance for repairs at the school.

“Villagers have so far made progress in renovating the damaged blocks with re-construction at around 40 percent. However, we still appeal for assistance from the government, donors and well-wishers to help us with the construction effort”, said Cllr Ncube.

In Matobo ten schools were destroyed by hailstorms. The hailstorms blew classrooms and staff quarters’ roof tops, and water storage tanks.Construction work is yet to start.“We are currently doing the necessary quotation for the required material. I hope by next week we will be on the ground doing the repairs”, said Mr Elvis Sibanda, the Chief Executive Officer of Matobo Rural District Council. — @Desmond Ndazi.