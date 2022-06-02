Club 263 to host maiden Bulawayo’s Dance Festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THIS Saturday, popular nightspot Club263 will host its inaugural Bulawayo’s Dance Festival which is set to be held monthly.

In April, the leisure spot opened its doors to revellers for the first time after a two-year Covid-19 induced hiatus.

Since then, the new management promised new and exciting prospects beginning with the Festival.

Different types of dances will be in full display as Asante Mo, Sungura Masters, Simunye Simunye, Isizwe Sabatsha, Pumula Junction, Snippers Crew, Glowing Queens and Skhumz the Moonwalker will take to the stage.

Backing the performers will be DJs Sweeto, Ncanez and Killah

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Club263’s spokesman Obama said the Festival is just an emphasis on embracing local talent.

“The idea behind this Festival is to heighten the need to promote and appreciate our local creatives and dance has been one of those under-appreciated art forms, ” said Obama.

Never has the sermon of appreciating local content been more relevant than at the present moment where international acts have shown a level of disrespect.

Obama also said the event will herald a new era in the dance sector.

“This Festival will be a first of many and will introduce more shows where we will be having inter-city and international festivals if all goes according to plan. There is a bigger picture beyond what will happen on Saturday.

I therefore urge revellers to come in their numbers and experience history in the making, ” added Obama. – @eMKlass_49