Gold symposium kicks off in Victoria Falls

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

THE Gold Mining Sector Symposium is underway in the resort city of Victoria Falls where local and regional mining sector executives are gathered to deliberate on strategies to unlock the sector’s vast potential.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, is among the key dignitaries whose engagemenets are guided by the theme: “Unleashing the Growth Potential of the Gold Sector”.

Today’s Gold Sector Symposium is a key highlight of the 2022 Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe Conference, which will be officially opened by President Mnangagwa at Elephant Hills Hotel tomorrow.

Tanzanian Chamber of Mines CEO, Mr Benjamin Mchwampaka, has just delivered the keynote address, with focus on leveraging the artisanal small scale mining potential to grow the economy and widening job creation.

There will also be a panel discussion focused on generating solutions for sustainable growth and development of the gold industry as well as crafting financing solutions for gold projects.

Gold supporting entities such as Ecobank, Fidelity Printers and Stanbic Bank are also participating.

The mining industry is one of the major economic mainstays to anchor the country towards an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The conference will end on Saturday and is the Chamber of Mines’ flagship event used as a platform for marketing, branding and engaging with stakeholders in the mining industry.

..more to follow