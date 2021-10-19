Cold spell to clear on Thursday but don’t put away your jackets, it will be back on Sunday!

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE cold spell accompanied by a light drizzle being experienced in most parts of the country is expected to persist until tomorrow.

Members of the public have been urged to secure their properties as strong winds associated with the start of the rainy season can threaten their properties.

Infrastructure worth millions of dollars has already been damaged by the winds in the past few weeks, with Manama Hospital in Gwanda among the affected areas and requires US$40 000 for repairs.

Meteorological Service Department (MSD) head of forecast Mr James Ngoma said temperatures will start increasing on Thursday.

“It will continue to be a bit drizzly and it will start clearing off from Thursday into the weekend and another cloud starts again on Sunday. Hence light showers over Bulawayo and the rest of Matabeleland will be expected,” said Mr Ngoma.

He said farmers should start preparing their fields in anticipation of a normal to above normal rainfall.

“They should set aside their land, set aside their seed and a lot of fertilizers. Crops would need a lot of fertiliser because there would be a lot of rain that has been projected,” said Mr Ngoma.

He warned of violence that is associated with the new season.

“At the beginning of every season we try to advise the public to ensure that their roofs are very secure and constantly check on this on a weekly basis if possible. When a thunderstorm is set to begin, make sure all loose material is kept locked up as it can easily be blown away,” he said.

“Hailstorms tend to be dangerous in some instances, in most instances hailstorms pellets might be small but in rare instances, they can get into massive sizes so we advise members of the public to stay indoors. Members of the public should stay indoors at least for 30 minutes after the last roar of thunder as that guarantees that the thunder is gone,” he said.

