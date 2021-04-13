Comesa develops 4mln+ regional seed labels

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has developed over four million seed labels that are ready for use by seed houses in the region.

Comesa, which is a 21-member trading bloc comprising countries that include Zimbabwe, said the seed labels are meant to facilitate regional seed trade.

In a statement, Comesa said the initiative had been developed through the Alliance for Commodity Trade in Eastern and Southern Africa (ACTESA).

“Comesa has developed over four million physical seed labels that are ready for use by seed companies in the region.

“The labels will enable companies engage in regional seed trade for large seed consignments crossing the borders and in-country seed trade in smaller packages,” it said.

ACTESA/Comesa seed expert Dr John Mukuka revealed in Lusaka that the seed labels can be stuck on different sizes of bags including 1 kilogramme, 2kg, 5kg, 10kg, 20kg and 25kg bags within a 30 to 40 tonnes Comesa certified seed lot.

“The Comesa seed labels are meant to provide an easy passage at the border and they are now available at the Comesa Secretariat at $0.035/label in order to facilitate regional seed trade within the 21 Comesa member States,” he said.

– @okazunga