COMMENT: Armed robberies: Police need to step up

Hardly a day after Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube raised concern over an increase in armed robbery cases in the city, yesterday Choppies Supermarket in Parklands was raided.

The minister had challenged law enforcement agents and members of the public to work together to end armed robberies following the murder of a worker at a bottle store.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old Cowdray Park woman, Thandolwenkosi Dube was shot twice in the head and died instantly during a robbery at Liquor Supplies at Ascot Shopping Centre.

A day before, six men were captured on CCTV along 10th Avenue between Fort Street and Joshua Nkomo Street assaulting two men with stones leading to the death of one, while another was seriously injured.

Police managed to arrest four suspects while others are still at large.

Minister Ncube told a gathering attending a national fire awareness week launch for the province at Robert Sinyoka Village that action was needed to put to an end the armed robberies.

“Kulezi nsuku akumanga kuhle. I urge members of the public to join hands with police like what used to happen in the past where police and members of the public had a strong working relationship. People are being killed ruthlessly. We need to work together,” she said.

And yesterday morning when we carried the story on the minister’s plea, suspected armed robbers fired several shots as they raided Choppies Supermarket before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The armed robbers are said to have disarmed security guards manning the premises.

Witnesses said the robbers were travelling in a Honda Fit and another vehicle suspected to be a Fun Cargo.

The question in most people’s minds now is: Are police in Bulawayo on top of the situation?

It’s now armed robbery after armed robbery.

In March, a gang of six armed robbers raided a Bureau de Change in Bulawayo’s city centre and made off with an undisclosed amount of money in foreign currency.

The robbery took place shortly after a cash-in-transit vehicle had left after delivering cash at around 8AM at Access Finance Bureau de Change situated at Parkade Centre at the corner of Fife Street and 9th Avenue.

In October last year, eight armed robbers raided the Bulawayo High Court and gained entry into the court’s criminal registry after attacking and disarming police officers manning the premises.

A month later, six armed robbers pounced on two security guards delivering cash at Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) 8th Avenue branch in the CBD, disarmed them, hijacked their armoured vehicle before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Banks, armoured vehicles, Bureaux de Change, supermarkets and bottle stores. Is anywhere safe?

We urge the police to assure residents that they are safe. We call on the police to tell us they have a plan.

These armed robberies, resulting in the loss of life, will continue if no action is taken.

The force needs to step up to the challenge and deal with these dangerous criminals, swiftly and severely.