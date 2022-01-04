COMMENT: Clean city move a good way to start the year

COUNCIL has decided to literally kick off 2022 on a clean slate by moving to punish litter bugs in the city whose reckless disposal of litter threatens Bulawayo’s status of being one of the cleanest cities in the world.

In a bid to consolidate the city’s status, the local authority is engaging the Government to impose deterrent fines on litter bugs.

The council will also arrest and fine any residents found littering and engage the police to complement their efforts.

This is a timely and commendable move by the local authority to arrest the defacing of the city and cure the laziness and carelessness by some residents who have bred a culture of habitual littering.

Sections of the city centre have become an eyesore with areas such as Lobengula Street and 6th Avenue Extension, where vendors sell different wares, now characterised by heaps of litter which emit a foul smell.

In residential areas also, the culture of dumping litter on undesignated points is now common with residents that as night falls, some residents in Makokoba can be seen disposing of litter close to Renkini Long Distance Terminus.

The same is happening in different parts of the city.

According to CENN, an international non-governmental organisation working for the protection of the environment, litter adversely affects the environment.

“Littering along the road, on the streets or by the litter bins, toxic materials or chemicals in litter can be blown or washed into rivers, forests, lakes and oceans, and, eventually can pollute waterways, soil or aquatic environments.

“Based on recent data, 7 billion tonnes of debris enter the world’s oceans annually and most of it is long-lasting plastic.

Litter also reduces air quality due to the smell and toxic/chemical vapour emanating from the trash.

A polluted environment can encourage the spread of diseases.

Toxic chemicals and disease-causing microorganisms in the trash may also contaminate water systems and spread water-borne diseases which can negatively affect the health of both animals and humans if unclean or untreated water is consumed,” said the organisation.

For smokers who recklessly dispose cigarette butts after smoking, the organisation says:

“Cigarette butts take a grand total of ten years to decompose because of cellulose acetate, contrary to the common perception that cigarette butts decompose very quickly in only a matter of days.

In reality, cigarette butts are a serious threat to the environment, as they contain toxic substances like arsenic which can contaminate soil and water.”

The organisation said places with large amounts of litter often result in the devaluation of homes and property in the area.

“Similarly, it affects tourism as it makes city areas and roadsides look disgusting and tourists tend to avoid staying and even visiting areas that are littered.

Furthermore, littering can lead to car accidents.

Some trash in the road is enough to create a dangerous situation that could result in serious injuries or death.”

A number of interventions could be employed including the arrest and fining of offenders as council has indicated.

Heavy fines must be imposed on litter bugs so that they serve as a deterrent.

In the neighbouring South Africa for example, fines for littering range from 5 000 rand to almost 18 000 rand depending on the gravity of the crime while in the United States’ different States, littering attracts a fine of between US$50 and US$2 500.

Bulawayo Acting Town Clerk Mr Kimpton Ndimande said they will lead the way by cleaning the city before engaging the community to complement council’s efforts to restore cleanliness in the city.

He said they had already started community engagements having held a meeting with vendors, blamed for most of the littering, so that they also take part in making sure that the city is free from litter.

From there, Mr Ndimande said, council will conduct awareness campaigns in schools and with other focus groups so that the entire city shares a common vision for a clean Bulawayo.

Since the council has taken the first step, it is urged to, as part of ensuring a clean Bulawayo, ensure timely collection of waste so that the heaps of litter and over filling of bins in different parts of the city are a thing of the past.

Council must also work on the provision of bins especially in the market area and places where vendors conduct their trade so that they can properly dispose of litter.

On December 5, 2018, President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of every month a National Environment Cleaning Day where all citizens are expected to clean their surroundings between 8 am and 10 am.

The President has been leading by example since then and the council can also take advantage of the day to conduct mass awareness campaigns on the need to keep Bulawayo clean.