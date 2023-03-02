COMMENT: Do research before abolishing single-sex schools

Single-sex education has come under the spotlight in Bulawayo where those calling for its abolishment or rather gradual phasing out, blame single-gender schools for the upsurge in school violence cases.

The problem of school violence in Bulawayo has been a major issue of late and in an unfortunate incident last month, a Form Four Founders High School pupil, Wayne Ndlovu (16), was stabbed to death by a learner from Hamilton High School.

Schools such as Gifford, Milton and Hamilton are former “Group A” schools that are famous for moulding boys into men. Many former students are proud of these schools which have a rich history that is tied to the birth of Bulawayo.

As we reported yesterday, following Wayne’s killing, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on Tuesday held a stakeholders’ meeting at Townsend High School to come up with lasting solutions to the problem of school violence. The meeting suggested transforming single-sex Government schools in Bulawayo into mixed ones among other measures.

The meeting was covering all-boys and all-girls schools in Bulawayo which include Milton, Hamilton, Founders, Eveline, Gifford, Townsend, and Montrose high schools.

School heads, senior teachers, parents, police, and civil society organisations attended the meeting which also included pupils.

While we agree that the current wave of school violence and indeed Wayne’s death call for draconian action, the phasing out of single-sex schools should be more scientific than a single meeting and personal emotions.

While we take note of Bulawayo provincial education director, Mr Benard Mazambane’s submission that more consultations will be undertaken before the proposal is adopted, we believe that research should precede consultations.

What was the original intention when single-sex schools were established, some of them over 100 years ago in Bulawayo? What has been the contribution of single-sex education to the sector? Do boys and girls perform better at single-sex schools? How do the products of single-sex schools perform in society? Is the girlchild empowered more in a single-sex or mixed school?

These questions are not new. In America, for example, scholars have grappled with and written extensively about these questions.

However, it is important to note that the American environment is different from ours. In Zimbabwe, many public schools are single-sex by design, but in the US single-sex education is favoured by private schools.

Some scholars in America have argued that it is not single-sex education that makes students perform better at private schools, but other factors like the fact that they come from rich families.

It will be important to note other determining factors in Bulawayo when it comes to school violence. As Tuesday’s meeting rightfully noted, modern parenting and the general lack of Ubuntu values could be other possible causes.

Because no one has all the answers, it is important to embark on scientific research, making use of local universities. Before drastic measures are implemented a scientific background, which will not only benefit Bulawayo but the rest of Zimbabwe, is a must.

The research could also provide helpful insight into public boarding schools, mission schools and private schools.

Violence in schools must end, but let’s be careful not to fix what is not broken.