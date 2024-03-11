COMMENT: Highlanders, Dynamos have set a good example

YESTERDAY’S game pitting the country’s football giants Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo ended without any ugly scenes or incidents of violence, a positive development in the nation’s domestic football scene.

The game, where Highlanders prevailed over Dynamos by two goals to one, was particularly special in that it was the season’s opener for the two giants, a rare fixture where the nation’s biggest teams face off in their first game of the league.

We are happy that the game was free of any ugly incidents or violence until the very end.

We are also happy that there are no reports of post-match violence.

Being the first match between the giants, we hope that the peace that prevailed in yesterday’s game sets the tone for an incident-free season where fans will enjoy brilliance on the field of play.

The last time the two soccer giants met at the venue last year, ugly violence erupted with Bosso down 2-nil to DeMbare leading to the match being abandoned.

It must be said that such violent scenes that disrupt matches not only dent the local football image but rob peace-loving sports enthusiasts who go to stadiums to enjoy quality football.

Sport should unite and not divide people and true sportsmanship means accepting whatever outcome of the game and we urge the two giants and indeed the rest of the teams in the Premier Soccer League to be peace ambassadors throughout the season.

Fans are also urged to always remain peaceful and allow the game to proceed without any hindrance despite the outcome.

Ahead of yesterday’s big match, the PSL and the two football giants, among other stakeholders, discussed and agreed on a number of measures to uphold peace before, during and after the match.

We commend the unity of both football giants in ensuring that yesterday’s match went on without any disturbances.

In a statement yesterday, the PSL listed objects banned from the stadium declaring that anyone found in their possession would be denied entry.

“This serves to advise that for the purposes of safety and security, objects including bottles, cans, cooler boxes, push carts, buckets and any other items that may be used as weapons or missiles or those that may endanger the safety of others are prohibited during Premier Soccer League matches,” said PSL communication and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare.

“The security officials will be conducting thorough searches at entry points and anyone found in possession of prohibited objects will be denied entry.”

Special mention also goes to the police for being vigilant and ensuring that there was peace.