COMMENT: Let’s be responsible on the roads to avoid accidents

Many Zimbabweans are today travelling to various destinations across the country to join their families and relatives for the Easter and Independence Day holidays.

Workers including those working in neighbouring countries like South Africa and Botswana return home to be with their families during such public holidays.

Most companies are closing today and opening on Tuesday. This year’s Easter Monday is very especial because it is also the Independence Day when Zimbabweans celebrate 42 years of freedom. This year’s main Independence Day celebrations will be held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

This is the first time since independence in 1980 that the main celebrations are being held outside Harare. Zimbabwe will as from today witness an increase in traffic volumes on its major highways as people travel to their different destinations for the holidays.

The country has over the years witnessed an increase in road traffic accidents during such public holidays hence the need for motorists to exercise extreme caution and observe all traffic rules and regulations. We hope as usual, police will mount roadblocks on all major highways in order to tame the traffic jungle.

According to research findings, more than 80 percent of the road traffic accidents are as a result of human error which means they can be avoided. Most accidents are caused by recklessness, drunken driving and fatigue.

Motorists should therefore desist from drinking and driving. Those travelling should not allow drivers to put their lives at risk by driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Passengers should not hesitate to report a defiant driver at the next roadblock or police station. Bus operators on their part should avoid overworking drivers as some of the accidents witnessed during public holidays are as a result of fatigue.

Motorists should plan their journeys well and give themselves adequate time to travel in order to avoid speeding. Police should ensure only roadworthy vehicles are on the roads and those that decide to drink and drive should be locked up until they are sober to continue with their journey.

There is urgent need for all road users to exercise extreme caution to avoid accidents. It is a fact that there is excitement among motorists and their passengers as they travel to their different destinations but that excitement should not lead to accidents.

We want to once again appeal to motorists entrusted with their passengers’ lives to strive to reach their respective destinations safely and thereafter celebrate.