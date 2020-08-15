COMMENT: Let’s weed out rogue elements within our security organs

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have been commended for their patriotism amid machinations by the opposition and other country’s detractors to cause division within their ranks. In his Defence Forces Day address on Tuesday President Mnangagwa said the ZDF Day commemorations were taking place under yet another wave of aggression manifesting through illegal sanctions and hostile anti-Zimbabwe propaganda being disseminated through social media meant to divide the country’s forces.

President Mnangagwa commended the force for remaining united despite these attempts to cause division within its ranks.

He said the ZDF had managed to defend Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against the country’s detractors. “Thank you for remaining calm and peaceful in the wake of some misguided calls for violent protests and demonstrations by the opposition elements with the support of foreign agents and civil society,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

He said since its formation, the ZDF had acquitted itself with distinction and high professionalism in executing its constitutional mandate much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors. We are therefore, not surprised by desperate attempts by fugitives like Professor Jonathan Moyo to foment divisions within the rank and file of the ZDF.

Prof Moyo who is in self-exile and is wanted home to face justice, claimed that some police officers in Plumtree, Matabeleland South, were defying orders from superiors as they now supported illegal demonstrations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has said nothing of that sort has happened within its ranks and command.

The country’s detractors like Prof Moyo are obviously frustrated by the security forces’ ability to thwart violent demonstrations hence are now peddling falsehoods in an attempt to cause divisions within the force.

The security forces have said they will never allow a repeat of the January 2019 violent demonstrations that left one police officer dead, 78 others injured and destruction of property worth millions of dollars.

The officers’ crime was to protect life and property as the hooligans went on an orgy of violence destroying property, infrastructure and looting goods from retail outlets and other buildings.

The hooligans also torched vehicles including some found parked at police stations.

The country’s detractors are abusing social media to incite citizens to engage in similar violent demonstrations as they push for regime change but have found our security forces unyielding hence these attempts to sow seeds of division within the force.

It is not in dispute that there could be some few rogue elements within the ZRP, army and other security organs and the challenge is to identify these rogue elements and weed them out.

We want at this juncture to implore our security forces to continue executing their constitutional mandate professionally. Zimbabweans should sleep soundly knowing very well that their security is guaranteed.