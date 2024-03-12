COMMENT: Making a difference, one village at a time

In one of our Women’s Month articles in today’s edition, we celebrate village health workers (VHWs) – who, unsurprisingly, are mostly women – as the impact of their unwavering dedication proves their work is not just a job; it’s a calling.

Through the story of a few women, we highlight how VHWs are saving lives and making a difference. How dedication transforms ordinary tasks into extraordinary acts of service.

We celebrate Zimbabwe’s VHWs because they are unsung heroes, working tirelessly to improve health outcomes in their communities. Their dedication to disease prevention and community care is commendable, and their impact resonates far beyond the villages they serve.

We celebrate them because these health workers are the backbone of community health, and their efforts deserve recognition and support.

We celebrate them because their motherly love and instincts flow well beyond their homes.

These dedicated health workers serve as the first point of contact with the health system, focusing on disease prevention and providing community care at the primary level in rural and peri-urban wards.

The Village Health Worker (VHW) Programme in Zimbabwe was first adopted in the 1980s,during the country’s transition to primary healthcare.

The VHW programme, emerged as part of the country’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare services.

VHWs play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the community and the formal health system. They educate communities about preventive measures, promote healthy behaviours and disseminate information on nutrition, hygiene, family planning and maternal and child health.

They also provide basic care for common ailments such as diarrhoea and malaria and can identify complicated cases, which they refer to higher levels of the health system.

VHWs collaborate with other community-based workers, including traditional healers, trained traditional birth attendants and community-based distributors of family planning.

While VHWs contribute significantly to community health, challenges include resource constraints and the need for sustained support. Opportunities lie in strengthening their training, enhancing collaboration and recognising their critical role.

Let us recognise and support these tireless champions, who make a difference, one village at a time.