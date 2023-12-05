COMMENT: Name-dropping must stop

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi’s call against the abuse of the Presidium by some party members for selfish gain is testimony to the Second Republic’s zero tolerance for corruption.

From its inception, the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has declared zero tolerance for corruption warning those involved in illicit dealings that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

In April last year, President Mnangagwa said party members in the habit of name-dropping in a bid to aid their criminal activities must desist from the practice as their days were numbered.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Bulawayo last Friday, VP Mohadi said he was aware that some of the party members were even abusing the President and Vice-Presidents’ names to indulge in criminal activities yet they would not be knowing anything about it.

“As we are here you are being told by some individuals that the President and Vice-Presidents don’t sweat for anything.

“They claim that everything of theirs comes freely because they do this and that.

“I come from the Beitbridge border town and when individuals get arrested for smuggling, they claim that yizinto zikamdala (these are mdala’s items),” he said.

“The cigarette belong to Umdala (VP Mohadi). What will the cop do when he has been told that cigarettes belong to umdala?

“They easily let things pass. That is name-dropping and this is what you do.

“I don’t know about it and the President also does not know about it, Vice-President Chiwenga doesn’t know it and Muchinguri also doesn’t know it. But their names are being used left, right and centre, as individuals are breaking the law.”

The VP said senior party members do not condone the abuse of their names by criminals.

VP Mohadi also said he was aware that some individuals were even making people pay just to book appointments with them.

“I once fired a secretary who was making people pay just to book an appointment with me. I didn’t know that she was doing that.

“She was busy making money and building mansions and at the end of the day, those who were victimised say ‘Mohadi is corrupt.’

“Just to see him you need to part with US$30 000. It’s those people who name-drop just to do their things,” said Vice-President Mohadi.

He said he has an open-door policy and accommodates everyone without notice, especially individuals who come from outside Harare when they seek to see him.