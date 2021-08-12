COMMENT: Nip criminal activities along the Limpopo River in the bud

THAT there are some among us who have made careers out of smuggling various goods between Zimbabwe and South Africa is bad enough.

It gets worse when law enforcement agents deployed specifically to curb that crime abet it instead.

The economy loses large amounts in potential revenue as a result of smuggling, especially to and from South Africa, our largest trading partner. As we reported yesterday, illegal migration, illicit exportation and importation of a range of goods, across the Limpopo River is continuing. With the riverbed now bare of water months after the wet season ended, the illegal activities must be intensifying. The smugglers use vehicles and donkey-drawn carts to move the goods further inland, by-passing the official Beitbridge Border Post. Small parcels are trafficked during the day, our weekend investigation revealed, while larger consignments are moved at night.

That is bad, illegal and condemnable.

However, that some police details and soldiers charged with enforcing the law across the borderline are actually providing a safe corridor for smugglers, going to the most brazen extent of recording their regular “customers” in books, makes us angrier.

A smuggler told our news crew that they pay local soldiers and police R100 to illegally cross the border to South Africa and upon returning with smuggled goods they pay between R200 and R500 depending on the quantities being spirited across the border.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“In terms of what is happening at Tshikwalakwala and other areas along the Limpopo River, we are now investigating what is happening on the ground. If we have people who are smuggling goods and depriving the State of revenue, I can assure you that action will be taken against those smugglers including police officers involved.”

We demand that investigation now, and for the culprits to be punished severely.

The smuggling must be a large enterprise that is rewarding to the smugglers and their security accomplices. The smuggler avoids paying import and export tax, so brings in or moves out goods for a pittance. This is money lost to the fiscus. On the other hand, law enforcers become rich by corrupt means.

Yes, authorities are aware that smuggling is rife at many points along the Limpopo and have committed to stopping it.

However, the fact that the crime is continuing means that whatever measures are in place aren’t as effective as they should. We therefore, urge authorities to intensify the measures to stamp out this serious criminal activity.

That some police details and soldiers deployed to stem the crime have books where they write names of their regular “customers” suggests that the officials have been on deployment there for long periods. To ensure that officials and smugglers do not get to know each other well to the extent of establishing records and regular clients, we suggest that deployments of the former be for very brief periods.

Also, senior law enforcement agents must be on the ground more often for surprise spot-checks on their juniors seconded to police the borderline. This, as well as brief deployments of details can go some way in reducing smuggling.

There is also a need for the Government to build a physical barrier along the river to limit illegal migration and movement of goods. We know that South Africa built a 40km-long, 1,8 metre-high fence last year to prevent illegal movement across both countries. Regrettably, the R37 million fence was pulled down as soon as it was erected. The time has come for both governments to explore ways to build something stronger, backed by an electronic surveillance system.

We have no doubt that the financial losses that both economies incur due to smuggling, in addition to immense security risks associated with illegal migration especially now amid the Covid-19 crisis, will justify a more robust response to the criminal activities along the Limpopo River.